Acusan a la marca Prada de racismo
Se trata de la colección "Pradamalia" con uno de sus modelos que fue comparado con un personaje que fomentaba el racismo debido a su aspecto físico
La firma de lujo italiana Prada se encuentra en medio de un escándalo. Esto debido al lanzamiento de llaveros en forma de "mono" que, según la cuenta de Instagram Diet Prada, se asemejan a los rasgos físicos de personas afroamericanas.
En su cuenta de Instagram, la cuenta que presume "desenmascarar" plagios en la moda, manifiesta que la colección "Pradamalia", producida en colaboración con la firma 2x4 inc, es una representación de animales que fusionan la visión de ambas firmas.
El modelo "Otto", con forma de mono, fue comparado con "El pequeño Sambo", un personaje de un cuento de niños de 1899 que fomentaba el racismo, debido a que era representado con labios rojos y piel negra.
Woke up on the morning of our fourth birthday to some news about our namesake @prada . The “Pradamalia” collection, produced in collaboration with @2x4inc , features fantasy “lab-created” animals. According to a press release about the collab, the creatures mix up the codes of the house into their features. Many are comparing "Otto", a resulting mutation of one of Prada's oldest mascots, the monkey, to Little Sambo, a children's book character from 1899, who exemplified the pickaninny style of blackface caricature, though other examples from as early as 1769 can be found. The exaggerated stereotypes propagated racism freely back then, but it's apparent that the legacy of the harmful imagery still affects how we contextualize racism today. This is surprising from Prada, who's known (at least recently) for the inclusivity of their casting, propelling then unknown models like Anok Yai and Jourdan Dunn into near supermodel status...not to mention casting Naomi Campbell in that 1994 campaign at a time when it was generally deemed "risky" to cast people of color in international luxury campaigns. Recently, they mounted "The Black Image Corporation", an exhibition highlighting the importance and legacy of black creators in American publishing and photography, in both Milan and Miami. Representation is important, but understanding how to navigate the nuances of how the world perceives racism is even more so. One thing is pretty clear though...given recent scandals, luxury brands operating on a massive global scale need more systems in place to avoid controversies like this. A suggestion for now: more diversity on a corporate level for positions that actually hold power in decision making and brand imaging. Prada issued a swift apology on twitter and are in the process of removing the products from display and sale, but no mention on Instagram yet. Dieters, chime in with your thoughts! • Source: Chinyere Ezie via Twitter (@ lawyergrrl) • #prada #blackface #littlesambo #retailproblems #retaildisplay #soho #nyc #dietprada
Esto provocó que el llavero fuera comparado con el "blackface" la expresión machista de maquillar la cara negra de personas blancas para simular a un afroamericano.
Tras una gran polémica debido a esta situación, la firma italiana lanzó una disculpa pública.
A través de su cuenta de Twitter, la marca liderada por Miuccia Prada se disculpó y declaró que este tipo de conductas racista son evitadas en la empresa. Asimismo dijo que la colección "Pradamalia" posee animales fantásticos creados a través de la imaginación y no pretenden contener ninguna referencia del mundo real.
We are committed to creating products that celebrate the diverse fashion and beauty of cultures around the world. We’ve removed all Pradamalia products that were offensive from the market and are taking immediate steps to learn from this.— PRADA (@Prada) 16 de diciembre de 2018
Full press release attached. pic.twitter.com/rKhnKjasDz
AC
