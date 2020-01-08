Tom Brady aún no contemplaría retirarse
''Aún tengo mucho que demostrar'', dice el quarterback, luego de que los Patriots no alcanzaran el Super Bowl
El que Tom Brady siga como quarterback de los Patriots de Nueva Inglaterra la próxima temporada sigue siendo una incógnita. Pero el mariscal de campo de 42 años dio otra señal de que no contempla el retiro.
En un mensaje a los aficionados en Instagram, Brady dijo: ''Aún tengo mucho que demostrar'' tras una temporada que culminó con los Patriots sin poder alcanzar el Super Bowl por primera vez desde 2015.
''En la vida y en el futbol (americano), el fracaso es inevitable'', escribió. ''No siempre puedes ganar. Puedes, sin embargo, aprender de ese fracaso, ponerte de pie con gran entusiasmo, y regresar a la arena otra vez''.
La temporada de Nueva Inglaterra acabó con una derrota 20-13 en la ronda de comodines ante los Titans de Tennessee la noche del sábado.
I just wanted to say to all of our fans, THANK YOU! After a few days of reflection, I am so grateful and humbled by the unconditional support you have shown me the past two decades. Running out of that tunnel every week is a feeling that is hard to explain. I wish every season ended in a win, but that’s not the nature of sports (or life). Nobody plays to lose. But the reward for working hard is just that, the work!! I have been blessed to find a career I love, teammates who go to battle with me, an organization that believes in me, and fans who have been behind us every step of the way. Every one of us that works at Gillette Stadium strived to do their best, spent themselves at a worthy cause, and prepared to fail while daring greatly (h/t Teddy Roosevelt). And for that, we’ve been rewarded with something that the scoreboard won’t show - the satisfaction of knowing we gave everything to each other in pursuit of a common goal. That is what TEAM is all about. In both life and football, failure is inevitable. You dont always win. You can, however, learn from that failure, pick yourself up with great enthusiasm, and place yourself in the arena again. And that’s right where you will find me. Because I know I still have more to prove.
Seis veces campeón del Super Bowl y tres veces Jugador Más Valioso del partido por el campeonato de la NFL, Brady podrá declararse agente libre sin restricciones por primera vez en su carrera cuando su contrato expire en marzo.
Ello pone en una disyuntiva al dueño Robert Kraft y al entrenador Bill Belichick: fichar a Brady para una vigesimoprimera temporada en el único equipo en el que ha militado o ver partir al jugador más brillante en la historia de la franquicia.
Belichick dijo esta semana que no se establecido un cronograma para definir la continuidad de Brady, pero reconoció de que se trata de una situación inusual.
''Cada situación es diferente'', dijo Belichick. ''Desde luego, Tom es una figura icónica en esta organización. Y nadie respeta más a Tom que yo''.
