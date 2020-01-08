Miércoles, 08 de Enero 2020
Deportes |

Tom Brady aún no contemplaría retirarse

''Aún tengo mucho que demostrar'', dice el quarterback, luego de que los Patriots no alcanzaran el Super Bowl

Por: AP

La temporada de Nueva Inglaterra acabó con una derrota 20-13 en la ronda de comodines ante los Titans de Tennessee la noche del sábado. AFP / ARCHIVO

La temporada de Nueva Inglaterra acabó con una derrota 20-13 en la ronda de comodines ante los Titans de Tennessee la noche del sábado. AFP / ARCHIVO

El que Tom Brady siga como quarterback de los Patriots de Nueva Inglaterra la próxima temporada sigue siendo una incógnita. Pero el mariscal de campo de 42 años dio otra señal de que no contempla el retiro.

En un mensaje a los aficionados en Instagram, Brady dijo: ''Aún tengo mucho que demostrar'' tras una temporada que culminó con los Patriots sin poder alcanzar el Super Bowl por primera vez desde 2015.

''En la vida y en el futbol (americano), el fracaso es inevitable'', escribió. ''No siempre puedes ganar. Puedes, sin embargo, aprender de ese fracaso, ponerte de pie con gran entusiasmo, y regresar a la arena otra vez''.

La temporada de Nueva Inglaterra acabó con una derrota 20-13 en la ronda de comodines ante los Titans de Tennessee la noche del sábado.

Seis veces campeón del Super Bowl y tres veces Jugador Más Valioso del partido por el campeonato de la NFL, Brady podrá declararse agente libre sin restricciones por primera vez en su carrera cuando su contrato expire en marzo.

Ello pone en una disyuntiva al dueño Robert Kraft y al entrenador Bill Belichick: fichar a Brady para una vigesimoprimera temporada en el único equipo en el que ha militado o ver partir al jugador más brillante en la historia de la franquicia.

Belichick dijo esta semana que no se establecido un cronograma para definir la continuidad de Brady, pero reconoció de que se trata de una situación inusual.

''Cada situación es diferente'', dijo Belichick. ''Desde luego, Tom es una figura icónica en esta organización. Y nadie respeta más a Tom que yo''.

OF

Temas

Lee También