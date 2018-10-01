Logo de aviso informador Logo de circulo informador Logo de gente bien
Lunes, 01 de Octubre 2018
-- °C

Deportes

Deportes |

Serena Williams canta "topless" en video por cáncer de mama

La tenista fue parte del proyecto "I Touch Myself" dedicado a la cantante Chrissy Amphlett

Por: AP

Williams señala que participó en el video porque

Williams señala que participó en el video porque "la detección temprana salva muchas vidas". INSTAGRAM / serenawilliams

La estrella del tenis Serena Williams aparece topless cantando "I Touch Myself" en un video para promover el Mes de la Concientización del Cáncer de Mama.

Williams escribió en un Instagram que el video, en el que se cubre los pechos con las manos, la sacó de su elemento pero quiso hacerlo porque la detección temprana salva muchas vidas.

El clip es parte del proyecto I Touch Myself, dedicado a la cantante de la banda Divinyls,Chrissy Amphlett, que popularizó el tema. La vocalista australiana de 53 años murió tras una larga lucha con el cáncer de mama en el 2013.

Williams dijo que Amphlett "nos dio su famosa canción para recordarle a las mujeres que pongan su salud primero".

JB

Temas

Lee También

Comentarios