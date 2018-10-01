Serena Williams canta "topless" en video por cáncer de mama
La tenista fue parte del proyecto "I Touch Myself" dedicado a la cantante Chrissy Amphlett
La estrella del tenis Serena Williams aparece topless cantando "I Touch Myself" en un video para promover el Mes de la Concientización del Cáncer de Mama.
Williams escribió en un Instagram que el video, en el que se cubre los pechos con las manos, la sacó de su elemento pero quiso hacerlo porque la detección temprana salva muchas vidas.
This Breast Cancer Awareness Month I’ve recorded a version of The Divinyls global hit “I Touch Myself” to remind women to self-check regularly. _ Yes, this put me out of my comfort zone, but I wanted to do it because it’s an issue that affects all women of all colors, all around the world. Early detection is key - it saves so many lives. I just hope this helps to remind women of that. _ The music video is part of the I Touch Myself Project which was created in honor of celebrated diva, Chrissy Amphlett, who passed away from breast cancer, and who gave us her hit song to remind women to put their health first. The project is proudly supported by @BerleiAus for Breast Cancer Network Australia. _ Visit the link in my bio to find out more. #ITouchMyselfProject #BerleiAus #BCNA #DoItForYourself
El clip es parte del proyecto I Touch Myself, dedicado a la cantante de la banda Divinyls,Chrissy Amphlett, que popularizó el tema. La vocalista australiana de 53 años murió tras una larga lucha con el cáncer de mama en el 2013.
Williams dijo que Amphlett "nos dio su famosa canción para recordarle a las mujeres que pongan su salud primero".
JB
Comentarios