Telescopio Hubble toma imágenes de galaxia similar a Vía Láctea

This image shows a beautiful spiral galaxy called NGC 6744. At first glance, it resembles our Milky Way albeit larger, measuring more than 200,000 light-years across compared to a 100,000-light-year diameter for our home galaxy: https://t.co/EXnLVeUmag pic.twitter.com/zNhpuTBXIK

— Hubble (@NASAHubble) 30 de julio de 2018