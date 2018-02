Telescopio Hubble muestra foto de galaxia en constelación de Pegaso

#HubbleFriday NGC7331 is located about 45 million light-years away in the constellation of Pegasus. Facing us partially edge-on, the galaxy showcases its beautiful arms, which swirl like a whirlpool around its bright central region: https://t.co/8FEaL4vGZE pic.twitter.com/oKIywUqG77

— Hubble (@NASAHubble) 2 de febrero de 2018