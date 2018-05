Satélite Sentinel-3B muestra primeras fotografías de la Tierra

"Hello...is it me you're looking for?" Yes, #Sentinel3 B! We just received the first images from the newest @CopernicusEU satellite... how do you like them? Cause we LOVE them https://t.co/ZTudLo5JFg pic.twitter.com/3qeCKUTQLI

— ESA EarthObservation (@ESA_EO) 9 de mayo de 2018