Looks like we made it: 2,000 sols on Mars, you guys!



I’m looking back on 2,000 Martian days of exploration, and literally looking forward to climbing higher in those to come. The area ahead contains clays I’m eager to investigate: https://t.co/Uk8dCF0tYV pic.twitter.com/qiUxFsL43F

— Curiosity Rover (@MarsCuriosity) 22 de marzo de 2018