Temblor en China: Al menos un muerto tras sismo de magnitud 6.1

⚡️Magnitude 6.1 earthquake hits Sichuan province in China. It is known about three victims, - local media. pic.twitter.com/aMyjBXTh7H

A magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck Lushan County, Ya'an City, Sichuan, at 17:00 on June 1st.



Students at a junior high school in Yibin City, Xingwen County, took a moment to avoid danger and flee in a timely manner. pic.twitter.com/Fmj5CL8L4Q