HRW denuncia la muerte de 16 inmigrantes bajo custodia en EU

From 2010 to 2017, 74 people died in US #immigration detention. @hrw reviewed 52 cases.



Bad medical care contributed to 23 of the deaths. Trump’s efforts to drastically expand the already-bloated detention system will only put more people at risk. https://t.co/LEPR4prKYi #ICE pic.twitter.com/XyuV0LphDC

— Human Rights Watch (@hrw) 20 de junio de 2018