A bride yawns in a mass wedding ceremony at the Cheong Shim Peace Wor - A bride yawns in a mass wedding ceremony at the Cheong Shim Peace World Center in Gapyeong, South Korea, Monday, Aug. 27, 2018. South Korean and foreign couples exchanged or reaffirmed marriage vows in the Unification Church Ahn Young-joon HongGuemPyo, AP, Copyright 2000 Adobe Systems Incorporated