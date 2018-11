¿The Chemical Brothers y Phoenix encabezan el Corona Capital GDL 2019?

The Chemical Brothers have announced their new album 'No Geography’ to be released Spring 2019! Also announced - UK live arena dates (on sale Fri 30th Nov at 9 am) & U.S. and Mexico live dates (on sale Dec 7 at 10am PST): https://t.co/OCthig0m4R #TheChemicalBrothers #NoGeography pic.twitter.com/oKkoSX6o8c