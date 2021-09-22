Nuevamente el reggaetón reina en los Billboard Latin Music Awards 2021, en donde Bad Bunny es el gran favorito para llevarse varias estatuillas al sumar 22 nominaciones, en el marco de una ceremonia que será amenizada por Marc Anthony, Juanes, Carlos Rivera y muchos más.En esta ocasión la edición número 28, se realizará en el Watsco Center, Coral Gables, en Miami, Florida y será conducida por muchos invitados especiales, entre ellos, Adamari López, La Miss Universo Andrea Meza, Black Eyed Peas, Mariana Seoane, Annita, entre otros.La premiación que se transmitirá completamente en vivo, iniciará con la alfombra roja a las 18:00 horas, mientras que la ceremonia iniciará a las 19:00 horas, tiempo de México, a través del canal de paga Telemundo.Entre los famosos confirmados para presentaciones en vivo están, Marc Anthony, Juanes, Ana Bárbara, Carlos Rivera, Natti Natasha, Christian Nodal, Prince Royce, Rauw Alejando, Reik, Myke Towers y Camila Cabello.Paquita la del Barrio, Maná y Daddy Yankee recibirán honores especiales en los premios que celebran lo mejor de la música latina, los cuales se llevarán a cabo este jueves 23 de septiembre.Entre los favoritos se encuentra Bad Bunny, quien sumó 22 nominaciones entre ellas a Artista del año y Top Latin álbum del año, además recibió 6 menciones por su canción "Dákiti".No hay otro artista tan nominado como "El conejo malo", quien le sigue y por mucha diferencia es Maluma, quien posee 11 nominaciones dentro de las categorías Artista del año, Artista Hot Latin y Canción Hot Latin del año gracias a "Hawái".Seguido del reggaetonero J Balvin quien cuenta con nueve nominaciones, mientras que Karol G, Anuel AA y Black Eyed Peas tienen ocho cada uno.Artista del Año / Artist of the Year:Artista del Año, Debut / Artist of the Year, New:Artista Crossover del Año / Crossover Artist of the Year:"Hot Latin Song" Canción del Año / Hot Latin Song of the Year:"Hot Latin Song", Colaboración Vocal del Año / Hot Latin Song of the Year, Vocal Event:"Hot Latin Songs" Artista del Año, Masculino / Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Male:"Hot Latin Songs" Artista del Año, Femenina / Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Female:"Hot Latin Songs" Artista del Año, Dúo o Grupo / Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:"Hot Latin Songs" Sello Discográfico del Año / Hot Latin Songs Label of the Year:"Hot Latin Songs" Casa Disquera del Año / Hot Latin Songs Imprint of the Year:Canción del Año, Airplay /Airplay Song of the Year:Sello Discográfico del Año, Airplay / Airplay Label of the Year:Casa Disquera del Año, Airplay / Airplay Imprint of the Year:Canción del Año, Ventas / Sales Song of the Year:Canción del Año, Streaming / Streaming Song of the Year:"Top Latin Album" del Año /Top Latin Album of the Year:"Top Latin Albums" Artista del Año, Masculino / Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Male:"Top Latin Albums" Artista del Año, Femenina / Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Female:"Top Latin Albums" Artista del Año Dúo o Grupo / Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:"Top Latin Albums" Sello Discográfico del Año / Top Latin Albums Label of the Year:"Top Latin Albums" Imprint del Año / Top Latin Albums Imprint of the Year:Artista "Latin Pop" del Año, Solista / Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Solo:Artista "Latin Pop" del Año, Dúo o Grupo / Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:Canción "Latin Pop" del Año / Latin Pop Song of the Year:"Latin Pop Airplay" Sello Discográfico del Año / Latin Pop Airplay Label of the Year:"Latin Pop Airplay" Casa Disquera del Año / Latin Pop Airplay Imprint of the Year:Álbum "Latin Pop" del Año / Latin Pop Album of the Year"Latin Pop Albums" Sello Discográfico del Año /Latin Pop Albums Label of the Year:"Latin Pop Albums" Casa Disquera del Año / Latin Pop Albums Imprint of the Year:Artista Tropical del Año, Solista / Tropical Artist of the Year, Solo:Artista Tropical del Año, Dúo o Grupo / Tropical Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:Canción Tropical del Año / Tropical Song of the Year:"Tropical Airplay" Sello Discográfico del Año /Tropical Airplay Label of the Year:"Tropical Airplay" Casa Disquera del Año / Tropical Airplay Imprint of the Year:Álbum Tropical del Año / Tropical Albums of the Year:"Tropical Albums" Sello Discográfico del Año / Tropical Albums Label of the Year:"Tropical Albums" Casa Disquera del Año / Tropical Albums Imprint of the Year:Artista Regional Mexicano del Año, Solista /Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Solo:Artista Regional Mexicano del Año, Dúo o Grupo / Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:Canción Regional Mexicana del Año / Regional Mexican Song of the Year:"Regional Mexican Airplay" Sello Discográfico del Año / Regional Mexican Airplay Label of the Year:"Regional Mexican Airplay" Casa Disquera del Año / Regional Mexican Airplay Imprint of the Year:Álbum Regional Mexicano del Año / Regional Mexican Albums of the Year:"Regional Mexican Albums" Sello Discográfico del Año /Regional Mexican Albums Label of the Year:"Regional Mexican Albums" Casa Disquera del Año / Regional Mexican Albums Imprint of the Year:Artista "Latin Rhythm" del Año, solista / Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Solo:Artista "Latin Rhythm" del Año, Dúo o Grupo / Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:Canción "Latin Rhythm" del Año Latin / Rhythm Song of the Year:"Latin Rhythm Airplay" Sello Discográfico del Año /Latin Rhythm Airplay Label of the Year:"Latin Rhythm Airplay" Casa Disquera del Año /Latin Rhythm Airplay Imprint of the Year:Álbum "Latin Rhythm" del Año / Latin Rhythm Album of the Year:"Latin Rhythm Albums" Sello Discográfico del Año /Latin Rhythm Albums Label of the Year:"Latin Rhythm Albums" Casa Disquera del Año /Latin Rhythm Albums Imprint of the Year:Compositor del Año / Songwriter of the Year:Editora del Año / Publisher of the Year:Corporación Editora del Año / Publishing Corporation of the Year:Productor del Año / Producer of the Year: