Niño con cáncer recibe llamada de "Batman"

Such a memorable day for Mukuta who’s a super #Batman fan! He received a phone call from @BenAffleck today. Thanks to the widespread community support and helping us deliver on our mission: To Improve the Lives of Those We Serve. #HospiceAtlanta @EvilMelTucker #Batman4Mukuta pic.twitter.com/l2Z8AdnHaX

— Visiting Nurse | Hospice Atlanta (@VNHS) 5 de abril de 2018