Miércoles, 05 de Diciembre 2018
Kevin Hart presentará los Oscar 2019

El actor y cómico da a conocer la noticia a través de su cuenta de Instagram

Por: AFP

La gala de los Oscar 2019 se llevará a cabo el 24 de febrero. AFP / ARCHIVO

El actor y cómico Kevin Hart será el encargado de presentar el 24 de febrero la 91° gala de los Oscar, según anunció el martes él mismo.

"Durante años he pedido si podía alguna vez presentar los Oscar y la respuesta fue siempre la misa...,", escribió Hart en la red social Instagram. "Dije que sería la oportunidad única en la vida para mí como cómico".

"Estoy muy contento de decir que el día de presentar los Oscar finalmente ha llegado para mí", dijo Hart, estrella de "Jumanji: bienvenidos a la jungla". 

El humorista Jimmy Kimmel presentó las dos últimas ediciones de los Oscar. La de 2018 fue seguida por solo 26.5 millones de telespectadores, por 43 millones en 2014.

La Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas anunció que introducirá una serie de cambios para mejorar la audiencia, incluido un recorte en la duración del espectáculo a tres horas, para lo que entregarán alguno premios durante los pausas comerciales.

