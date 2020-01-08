Miércoles, 08 de Enero 2020
Enrique y Meghan darán un ''paso atrás'' como miembros de la realeza británica

Con la intención de ''trabajar para ser financieramente independientes'', según informan este miércoles

Por: EFE

En un comunicado, ambos informaron de que han decidido ''comenzar a forjar durante este año un nuevo rol'' dentro de la monarquía. AP / D. Leal Olivas

Los duques de Sussex, Enrique y Meghan, anunciaron este miércoles que tienen intención de dar "un paso atrás" en sus funciones como miembros de la familia real británica y "trabajar para ser financieramente independientes".

En un comunicado, ambos informaron de que han decidido "comenzar a forjar durante este año un nuevo rol" dentro de la monarquía, al tiempo que subrayan su "completo apoyo a Su Majestad la Reina", Isabel II.

