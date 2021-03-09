Martes, 09 de Marzo 2021

Lista de nominados a los premios BAFTA 2021

"Nomadland" y "Rocks" lideran las nominaciones con siete menciones cada una

Por: EFE

Los BAFTA 2021 se entregarán en una ceremonia en Londres el 11 de abril. AFP / ARCHIVO

La academia de cine británica anunció este martes las nominaciones para los premios BAFTA 2021, que se entregarán en una ceremonia en Londres el 11 de abril. A continuación el listado.

BAFTA 2021: La lista de los principales nominados al galardón

MEJOR PELÍCULA

  • "The Father"
  • "The Mauritanian"
  • "Nomadland"
  • "Promising Young Woman"
  • "The Trial of the Chigago 7"

MEJOR PELÍCULA EN LENGUA NO INGLESA:

  • "Another Round"
  • "Dear Comrades!"
  • "Les Misérables"
  • "Minari"
  • "Quo Vadis, Aida?"

MEJOR PELÍCULA BRITÁNICA:

  • "Calm With Horses"
  • "The Dig"
  • "The Father"
  • "His House"
  • "Limbo"
  • "The Mauritanian"
  • "Mogul Mowgli"
  • "Promising Young Woman"
  • "Rocks"
  • "Saint Maud"

MEJOR DIRECTOR:

  • Thomas Vinterberg ("Another Round")
  • Shannon Murphy ("Babyteeth")
  • Lee Isaac Chung ("Minari")
  • Jasmila Zbanic ("Quo Vadis, Aida?")
  • Chloé Zhao ("Nomadland")
  • Sarah Gavron ("Rocks")

MEJOR ACTRIZ PRINCIPAL:

  • Bukky Bakray ("Rocks")
  • Radha Blank ("The Forty-Year-Old Version")
  • Vanessa Kirby ("Pieces of a Woman")
  • Frances McDormand ("Nomadland")
  • Wunmi Mosaku ("His House")
  • Alfre Woodard ("Clemency")

MEJOR ACTOR PRINCIPAL:

  • Riz Ahmed ("Sound of Metal")
  • Chadwick Boseman ("Ma Rainey's Black Bottom")
  • Adarsh Gourav ("The White Tiger")
  • Anthony Hopkins ("The Father")
  • Mads Mikkelsen ("Another Round")
  • Tahar Rahim ("The Mauritanian")

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO:

  • Niamh Algar ("Calm With Horses")
  • Kosar Ali ("Rocks")
  • Maria Bakalova ("Barat Subsequent Moviefilm")
  • Dominique Fishback ("Judas and the Black Messiah")
  • Ashley Madekwe ("County Lines")
  • Yuh-Jung Youn ("Minari")

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO:

  • Daniel Kaluuya ("Judas and the Black Messiah")
  • Barry Keoghan ("Calm With Horses")
  • Alan Kim ("Minari")
  • Leslie Odom Jr. ("One Night in Miami...")
  • Clarke Peters ("Da 5 Bloods")
  • Paul Raci ("Sound of Metal")

MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL:

  • "Another Round" - Tobias Lindholm, Thomas Vinterberg
  • "Mank" - Jack Fincher
  • "Promising Young Woman" - Emerald Fennell
  • "Rocks" - Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson
  • "The Trial of the Chicago 7" - Aaron Sorkin

MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO:

  • "The Dig" - Moira Buffini
  • "The Father" - Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton
  • "The Mauritanian" - Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani, M.B. Traven
  • "Nomadland" - Chloé Zhao
  • "The White Tiger" - Ramin Bahrani

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL:

  • "Collective"
  • "David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet"
  • "The Dissident"
  • "My Octopus Teacher"
  • "The Social Dilemma"

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIÓN:

  • "Onward"
  • "Soul"
  • "Wolfwalkers"

MEJOR BANDA SONORA ORIGINAL:

  • "Mank"
  • "Minari"
  • "News of the World"
  • "Promising Young Woman"
  • "Soul"

