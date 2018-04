Marzo 2018, de los seis marzos más cálidos en 138 años

March 2018 was one of six warmest Marches on record in 138 years of modern record-keeping, according to a monthly analysis of global temperatures. March 2018 was +0.89 ˚C warmer than the average March of the 1951-1980 period. https://t.co/HzgUteKtRL pic.twitter.com/YQuxIHgURp

— NASA GISS (@NASAGISS) 16 de abril de 2018