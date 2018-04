La NASA muestra al Sol en tres longitudes de onda diferentes

As seen on @NatGeoChannel's #OneStrangeRock: the Sun is a dynamic star that has eruptions, flares and active regions. Did you know that you can access real-time data of all this solar activity from our @NASASun observing spacecraft? Check it out: https://t.co/R6eQ7xbdPP pic.twitter.com/RVoTq70Id9

— NASA (@NASA) 10 de abril de 2018