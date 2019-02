Google recuerda al cazador de cocodrilos Steve Irwin

He was known as "The Crocodile Hunter," but Steve Irwin wasn't exactly hunting crocodiles... he was saving them ��. He & his wife spent their honeymoon capturing crocodiles & the footage they shot became the pilot for #TheCrocodileHunter!#GoogleDoodle → https://t.co/z8PPgDaXfr pic.twitter.com/9BXTXP8bk3