China coloca en órbita satélites con sistema de posicionamiento global

China just sent 2 BeiDou-3 nav satellites into space on a Long March-3B rocket launch today, the 15&16th BeiDou-3 sat entered the planned obit, joining the BeiDou sys of 40 sats.

By end of 2018 another 3 BeiDou-3 sats will be launched to start services for #BeltandRoad countries