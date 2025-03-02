Este domingo 2 de marzo de 2025 la Academia de Hollywood celebra la gala de la 97 edición de los Premios Oscar.El evento anual es considerado uno de los más prestigiosos dentro de la industria del cine, debido a que son un referente de la cultura y un fenómeno que trasciende la pantalla, abriendo el debate en torno a cintas relevantes.Una nominación en los Oscar aumenta el reconocimiento, el valor artístico y la visibilidad de la cinta, además de todo el personal que se encuentra detrás de su producción.Este año, películas como "Cónclave", "Anora", "Emilia Pérez", "La Sustancia" y "The Brutalist" se debaten las principales categorías.La alfombra roja de los Premios Oscar dará inicio en punto de las 17:00 horas (tiempo Centro de México), mientras que la premiación iniciará una hora más tarde, a las 18:00.La transmisión se podrá sintonizar a través de la plataforma de streaming Max, así como en los canales de televisión TNT y Azteca 7.MEJOR PELÍCULA'Anora'.'The Brutalist'.'A Complete Unknown'.'Conclave'.'Dune: Part Two'.'Emilia Pérez'.'Ainda Estou Aqui' ('I'm still here').'Nickel Boys'.'The Substance'.'Wicked'.MEJOR DIRECCIÓNSean Baker, por 'Anora'.Brady Corbet, por 'The Brutalist'.James Mangold por 'A Complete Unknown'Jacques Audiard, por 'Emilia Pérez'.Coralie Fargeat, por 'The Substance'.MEJOR ACTRIZKarla Sofía Gascón, por 'Emilia Pérez'.Cynthia Erivo, por 'Wicked'.Mikey Madison, por 'Anora'.Demi Moore, por 'The Substance'.Fernanda Torres, por 'I'm Still Here'.MEJOR ACTORAdrien Brody, por 'The Brutalist'.Timothée Chalamet, por 'A Complete Unknown'.Ralph Fiennes, por 'Conclave'.Colman Domingo, por 'Sing Sing'.Sebastian Stan, por 'The Apprentice'.MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTOMónica Barbaro por 'A Complete Unknown'Arriana Grande por 'Wicked'.Felicity Jones por 'The Brutalist'.Isabella Rossellini por 'Conclave'.Zoe Saldaña por 'Emilia Pérez'.MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTOYura Borisov, por 'Anora'.Kieran Culkin, por 'A Real Pain'.Edward Norton, por 'A Complete Unknown'.Guy Pearce, por 'The Brutalist'Jeremy Strong, por 'The Apprentice'.MEJOR GUIÓN ORIGINALSean Baker, por 'Anora'.Brady Corbet y Mona Fastvold, por 'The Brutalist'.Jesse Eisenberg, por 'A Real Pain'.Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum y Alex David, por 'September 5'.Coralie Fargeat, por 'The Substance'.MEJOR GUIÓN ADAPTADOJames Mangold y Jay Cocks, por 'A Complete Unknown'.Peter Straughan, por 'Conclave'.Jacques Audiard, Thomas Bidegain, Léa Mysius y Nicolas Livecchi, por 'Emilia Pérez'.RaMell Ross y Joslyn Barnes, por 'Nickel Boys'.Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, Clarence Maclin y John 'Divine G' Whitfield, por 'Sing Sing'.MEJOR PELÍCULA INTERNACIONAL'Ainda Estou Aqui' (I'm Still Here'), de Walter Salles (Brasil).'Emilia Pérez' de Jaques Audiard (Francia).'The Seed of the Sacred Fig' de Mohammed Rasoulof (Alemania).'Flow' de Gints Zilbalodis (Letonia).'The Girl with the Needle' de Magnus von Horn (Dinamarca).MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIÓN'Flow'.'Inside Out 2''Memoir of a Snail''Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl'.'The Wild Robot'.MEJOR LARGOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL'Black Box Diaries'.'No Other Land'.'Porcelain War'.'Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat'.'Sugarcane'.MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍALol Crawley por 'The Brutalist'.Greig Fraser por 'Dune: Part Two'.Paul Guilhaume por 'Emilia Pérez'.Ed Lachman por 'Maria'.Jarin Blaschke 'Nosferatu'.MEJOR MONTAJESean Baker, por 'Anora'.David Jancso, por 'The Brutalist'.Nick Emerson, por 'Conclave'.Juliette Welfling, por 'Emilia Pérez'.Myron Kerstein, por 'Wicked'.MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIOArianne Phillips, por 'A Complete Unknown'.Lisy Christl, por 'Conclave'.Janty Yates y Dave Crossman, por 'Gladiator II'.Linda Muir, por 'Nosferatu'.Paul Tazewell, por 'Wicked'.MEJOR BANDA SONORADaniel Blumberg, por 'The Brutalist'.Volker Bertelmann, por 'Conclave'.Clément Ducol y Camille, por 'Emilia Pérez'.John Powell y Stephen Schwartz, por 'Wicked'.Kris Bowers, por 'The Wild Robot'.MEJOR CANCIÓNElton John, Brandi Carlile, Andrew Watt y Bernie Taupin, por 'Never Too Late', de 'Elton John: Never Too Late'.Camille y Clément Ducol, por 'Mi Camino', de 'Emilia Pérez'.Clément Ducol, Camille y Jacques Audiard, por 'El mal', de 'Emilia Pérez'.Diane Warren, por 'The Journey', de 'The Six Triple Eight'.Abraham Alexander y Adrian Quesada, por 'Like A Bird', de 'Sing Sing'.MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE PRODUCCIÓNJudy Becker y Patricia Cuccia, por 'The Brutalist'.Suzie Davies y Cynthia Sleiter, por 'Conclave'.Patrice Vermette y Shane Vieau, por 'Dune: Part Two'.Craig Lathrop y Beatrice Brentnerová, por 'Wicked'.Nathan Crowley y Lee Sandales, por 'Nosferatu'.MEJOR SONIDOTod A. Maitland, Donald Sylvester, Ted Caplan, Paul Massey y David Giammarco, por 'A Complete Unknown'.Gareth John, Richard King, Ron Bartlett y Doug Hemphill, por 'Dune: Part Two'.Erwan Kerzanet, Aymeric Devoldère, Maxence Dussère, Cyril Holtz y Niels Barletta, por 'Emilia Pérez'.Simon Hayes, Nancy Nugent Title, Jack Dolman, Andy Nelson y John Marquis, por 'Wicked'.Randy Thom, Brian Chumney, Gary A. Rizzo y Leff Lefferts, por 'The Wild Robot'.MEJORES EFECTOS ESPECIALESEric Barba, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser, Daniel Macarin y Shane Mahan, por 'Alien: Romulus'.Luke Millar, David Clayton, Keith Herft y Peter Stubbs, por 'Better Man'.Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Rhys Salcombe y Gerd Nefzer, por 'Dune: Part Two'.Erik Winquist, Stephen Unterfranz, Paul Story y Rodney Burke, por 'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes'.Pablo Helman, Jonathan Fawkner, David Shirk y Paul Corbould, por 'Wicked'.MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍAMike Marino, David Presto y Crystal Jurado, por 'A Different Man'.Julia Floch Carbonel, Emmanuel Janvier y Jean-Christophe Spadaccini, por 'Emilia Pérez'.David White, Traci Loader y Suzanne Stokes-Munton, por 'Nosferatu'.Pierre-Olivier Persin, Stéphanie Guillon y Marilyne Scarselli, por 'The Substance'.Frances Hannon, Laura Blount y Sarah Nuth, por 'Wicked'.MEJOR CORTO'Anuja'.'A Lien'.'I'm Not a Robot'.'The Last Ranger'.'The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent'.MEJOR CORTO DE ANIMACIÓN'Beautiful Men'.'In the Shadow of the Cypress'.'Magic Candies'.'Wander to Wonder'.'Yuck'.MEJOR CORTO DOCUMENTAL'Death by Numbers'.'I Am Ready, Warden'.'Incident'.'Instruments of a Beating Heart'.'The Only Girl in the Orchestra'.