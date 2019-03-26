Justin Bieber se toma un descanso de la música

El cantante canadiense Justin Bieber se tomará un descanso de la música para “reparar algunos de los problemas” que tiene arraigados, así lo anunció el cantante pop en sus redes sociales.

“La música es muy importante para mí, pero nada viene delante de mi familia y mi salud”

“Leí un montón de mensajes donde dicen que quieren un álbum…”, escribió Bieber en Instagram, “He recorrido toda mi vida adolescente, y principios de los 20, me di cuenta y ustedes probablemente vieron que era infeliz y no merezco eso”.

El intérprete de “What Do You Mean?” aclaró que sus fans lo han apoyado asistiendo a sus conciertos, sin embargo, él “no pudo emocionalmente darles un concierto animado” al final de la gira, por lo que ahora se concentrará “en la reparación de los problemas arraigados que tengo” para no caer “a pedazos” y poder “sostener su matrimonio como el padre que quiere ser”.

Finalmente, Bieber prometió que volverá con un nuevo álbum “lo antes posible”

En noviembre pasado, Justin bieber confirmó que se había casado con Hailey Baldin, luego de que la revista TMZ señalara que la pareja lo hiciera ante un juzgado en Nueva York.

AC