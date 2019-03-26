Justin Bieber se toma un descanso de la música
El cantante dedicará su tiempo a “reparar algunos problemas” y sostener su matrimonio para “ser el padre que quiere ser”
El cantante canadiense Justin Bieber se tomará un descanso de la música para “reparar algunos de los problemas” que tiene arraigados, así lo anunció el cantante pop en sus redes sociales.
“La música es muy importante para mí, pero nada viene delante de mi familia y mi salud”
“Leí un montón de mensajes donde dicen que quieren un álbum…”, escribió Bieber en Instagram, “He recorrido toda mi vida adolescente, y principios de los 20, me di cuenta y ustedes probablemente vieron que era infeliz y no merezco eso”.
El intérprete de “What Do You Mean?” aclaró que sus fans lo han apoyado asistiendo a sus conciertos, sin embargo, él “no pudo emocionalmente darles un concierto animado” al final de la gira, por lo que ahora se concentrará “en la reparación de los problemas arraigados que tengo” para no caer “a pedazos” y poder “sostener su matrimonio como el padre que quiere ser”.
So I read a lot of messages saying you want an album .. I’ve toured my whole teenage life, and early 20s, I realized and as you guys probably saw I was unhappy last tour and I don’t deserve that and you don’t deserve that, you pay money to come and have a lively energetic fun light concert and I was unable emotionally to give you that near the end of the tour. I have been looking, seeking, trial and error as most of us do, I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep rooted issues that I have as most of us have, so that I don’t fall apart, so that I can sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be. Music is very important to me but Nothing comes before my family and my health. I will come with a kick ass album ASAP, my swag is undeniable and my drive is indescribable his love is supernatural his grace is that reliable.... the top is where I reside period whether I make music or not the king said so. �� but I will come with a vengeance believe that.. (grammar and punctuation will be terrible pretend it’s a text where u just don’t care).
Finalmente, Bieber prometió que volverá con un nuevo álbum “lo antes posible”
En noviembre pasado, Justin bieber confirmó que se había casado con Hailey Baldin, luego de que la revista TMZ señalara que la pareja lo hiciera ante un juzgado en Nueva York.
AC
