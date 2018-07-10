Logo de aviso informador Logo de circulo informador Logo de gente bien
Martes, 10 de Julio 2018
-- °C

Entretenimiento

Entretenimiento |

Justin Bieber confirma su compromiso con Hailey Baldwin

El sitio TMZ reportó la noticia este fin de semana, aunque el cantante no había emitido declaraciones oficiales

Por: El Informador

En su Instagram, Bieber publicó una fotografía en la que la joven le da un beso. INSTAGRAM/justinbieber

En su Instagram, Bieber publicó una fotografía en la que la joven le da un beso. INSTAGRAM/justinbieber

Justin Bieber y Hailey Baldwin se comprometieron tras un mes saliendo juntos.

El cantante, de 24 años, confirmó su compromiso con la modelo, de 21, en una publicación en Instagram el lunes. En el texto que acompaña a una fotografía en la que la joven le da un beso, Bieber prometió poner a Baldwin primero, de quien dice que es el amor de su vida.

El cibersitio TMZ reportó el compromiso primero, que al parecer se había producido el sábado en Bahamas. En su anuncio, Bieber dice que tenía previsto esperar para hacerlo público pero "las noticias viajan rápido".

Los padres del cantante parecieron felicitar a su hijo a través de las redes sociales el domingo. Su padre, Jeremy, escribió "orgulloso es un eufemismo".

 

Temas

Lee También

Comentarios