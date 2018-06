Roger Federer avanza a la final del ATP Sttutgart

Another @rogerfederer-Nick Kyrgios match, another third-set tie-break. But this time, the came out on top to reach the match in Stuttgart and guarantee he will climb to World No. 1 on Monday .



Read More ➡️ https://t.co/Q84OwG1l8f pic.twitter.com/YV8iVYa8a8

— ATP World Tour (@ATPWorldTour) 16 de junio de 2018