Congratulations to @Abraham_Ancer on winning the 2023 PIF @SaudiIntlGolf powered by SoftBank Investment Advisers!������



He has become the first player to win wire-to-wire in the tournament and the second Mexican ���� to win on the Asian Tour since 1995. ��#PIF_SaudiIntlGolf pic.twitter.com/5GLkBnlbTu