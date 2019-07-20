Latinos vencen en los "Óscar del cómic"
Producciones de Colombia, Puerto Rico y Argentina se llevaron el premio Eisner, el mayo galardón del medio
Artistas y figuras del cómic de Colombia, Puerto Rico y Argentina salieron hoy como vencedores en los premios Eisner, unos galardones conocidos popularmente como los Óscar del universo de las viñetas y que se entregaron en San Diego (EE.UU.) en el marco de la Comic-Con.
La colombiana Lorena Álvarez, autora de "Hicotea" y "Nightlights", obtuvo el premio Russ Manning destinado a nuevas promesas del cómic.
"No hay palabras para describir la inmensa felicidad que estoy sintiendo ahora. Estoy profundamente agradecida", comentó en Twitter.
Además, "Puerto Rico Strong" consiguió el Eisner a la mejor antología, que fue a parar de manera conjunta a Marco López, Desiree Rodríguez, Hazel Newlevant, Derek Ruiz y Neil Schwartz.
Y el premio Eisner Spirit, que el año pasado reconoció la labor de la tienda española Norma Cómics de Barcelona, se lo llevó en esta ocasión la argentina La Revistería Cómics de Buenos Aires.
Asimismo, el estadounidense de origen puertorriqueño Edgardo Miranda-Rodríguez fue uno de los premiados esta noche con la distinción humanitaria Bob Clampett por su contribución desde el mundo del cómic a que Puerto Rico se recupere del huracán María que arrasó la isla en 2017.
Asimismo, el estadounidense de origen puertorriqueño Edgardo Miranda-Rodríguez fue uno de los premiados esta noche con la distinción humanitaria Bob Clampett por su contribución desde el mundo del cómic a que Puerto Rico se recupere del huracán María que arrasó la isla en 2017.
La Comic-Con, la mayor fiesta de la cultura popular a nivel mundial, celebra este año su cincuenta edición, que comenzó el jueves y que cerrará sus puertas el domingo.
