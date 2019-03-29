Trump amenaza con cerrar la frontera con México la próxima semana
El presidente de Estados Unidos dice que ocurrirá si el vecino país no frena de ''inmediato'' el flujo de inmigrantes indocumentados
El presidente Donald Trump aseguró este viernes que la próxima semana cerrará la frontera sur de Estados Unidos, o grandes secciones de ella, si México no detiene inmediatamente la inmigración ilegal.
En un tuit, Trump intensificó su repetida amenaza de cerrar la frontera al decir que lo hará la próxima semana a menos que México tome medidas.
The DEMOCRATS have given us the weakest immigration laws anywhere in the World. Mexico has the strongest, & they make more than $100 Billion a year on the U.S. Therefore, CONGRESS MUST CHANGE OUR WEAK IMMIGRATION LAWS NOW, & Mexico must stop illegals from entering the U.S....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 29 de marzo de 2019
....through their country and our Southern Border. Mexico has for many years made a fortune off of the U.S., far greater than Border Costs. If Mexico doesn’t immediately stop ALL illegal immigration coming into the United States throug our Southern Border, I will be CLOSING.....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 29 de marzo de 2019
El presidente estadounidense pidió al Congreso que cambie inmediatamente las que calificó como leyes de inmigración "débiles", de las cuales culpó a los demócratas.
Agregó que "sería muy fácil" que México pudiera frenar la inmigración ilegal, lo que también supondría, dijo, un golpe al narcotráfico.
