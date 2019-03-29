Logo de aviso informador Logo de circulo informador Logo de gente bien
Trump amenaza con cerrar la frontera con México la próxima semana

El presidente de Estados Unidos dice que ocurrirá si el vecino país no frena de ''inmediato'' el flujo de inmigrantes indocumentados

Por: AP

Para el mandatario ''sería muy fácil'' que México pudiera frenar la inmigración ilegal, lo que también supondría, dijo, un golpe al narcotráfico. AFP / N. Kamm

El presidente Donald Trump aseguró este viernes que la próxima semana cerrará la frontera sur de Estados Unidos, o grandes secciones de ella, si México no detiene inmediatamente la inmigración ilegal.

En un tuit, Trump intensificó su repetida amenaza de cerrar la frontera al decir que lo hará la próxima semana a menos que México tome medidas.

El presidente estadounidense pidió al Congreso que cambie inmediatamente las que calificó como leyes de inmigración "débiles", de las cuales culpó a los demócratas.

Agregó que "sería muy fácil" que México pudiera frenar la inmigración ilegal, lo que también supondría, dijo, un golpe al narcotráfico.

