Jueves, 13 de Diciembre 2018
Trump afirma que "nunca" ordenó "quebrantar la ley" a su ex abogado personal

Un día después de que un tribunal federal de Nueva York le sentenciara a tres años de cárcel

Por: EFE

La condena de Cohen podría poner en aprietos al propio presidente. AFP / ARCHIVO

El presidente estadounidense, Donald Trump, afirmó que "nunca" ordenó "quebrantar la ley" a su ex abogado personal Michael Cohen, un día después de que un tribunal federal de Nueva York le sentenciara a tres años de cárcel.

"Nunca ordené a Michael Cohen quebrantar la ley. Es un abogado y se supone que conoce la ley", recalcó Trump en su cuenta de Twitter.

Cohen fue condenado, entre otras cuestiones, por pagar por el silencio de dos mujeres que habrían mantenido relaciones con el mandatario, situación que podría poner en aprietos al propio presidente.

