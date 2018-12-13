Trump afirma que "nunca" ordenó "quebrantar la ley" a su ex abogado personal
Un día después de que un tribunal federal de Nueva York le sentenciara a tres años de cárcel
El presidente estadounidense, Donald Trump, afirmó que "nunca" ordenó "quebrantar la ley" a su ex abogado personal Michael Cohen, un día después de que un tribunal federal de Nueva York le sentenciara a tres años de cárcel.
"Nunca ordené a Michael Cohen quebrantar la ley. Es un abogado y se supone que conoce la ley", recalcó Trump en su cuenta de Twitter.
Cohen fue condenado, entre otras cuestiones, por pagar por el silencio de dos mujeres que habrían mantenido relaciones con el mandatario, situación que podría poner en aprietos al propio presidente.
I never directed Michael Cohen to break the law. He was a lawyer and he is supposed to know the law. It is called “advice of counsel,” and a lawyer has great liability if a mistake is made. That is why they get paid. Despite that many campaign finance lawyers have strongly......— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 13 de diciembre de 2018
....stated that I did nothing wrong with respect to campaign finance laws, if they even apply, because this was not campaign finance. Cohen was guilty on many charges unrelated to me, but he plead to two campaign charges which were not criminal and of which he probably was not...— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 13 de diciembre de 2018
....guilty even on a civil basis. Those charges were just agreed to by him in order to embarrass the president and get a much reduced prison sentence, which he did-including the fact that his family was temporarily let off the hook. As a lawyer, Michael has great liability to me!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 13 de diciembre de 2018
