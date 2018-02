Sigue reclutamiento de niños soldado en Sudán del Sur: HRW

"So, when they captured me, I was about 16...They took me, they killed my father, and they told me, 'If you don't want to go with us, it is very easy, we will kill you.'" ~ Child soldier in South Sudan https://t.co/QqcRlWxsTD pic.twitter.com/VPiQuLDD6u

— Human Rights Watch (@hrw) 6 de febrero de 2018