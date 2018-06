Organizan más de 700 protestas en EU por separación de familias

We are protesting in over 600 cities today demanding:

✔️ No more family separations

✔️ ALL kids reunited within 30 days of the court’s order

✔️ Kids under 5 reunited within 14 days of the court’s order

✔️ No indefinite jailing of kids and families#FamiliesBelongTogether pic.twitter.com/yllKYxDrvg