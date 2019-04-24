Esposa de Alec Baldwin pierde a su bebé

Hilaria Baldwin, esposa del actor Alec Baldwin, utilizó sus redes sociales como una forma de desahogo y compartió el primer ultrasonido que se realizó antes de que perdiera a su bebé.

La profesora de yoga a una semana después de anunciar que estaba esperando a su quinto hijo, el sexto para el famoso histrión, confirmó que tuvo un aborto espontáneo, ya que se trataba: " de una gestación complicada".

Es por eso, que Hilaria ahora decidió compartir dicho sonograma con un escrito donde asegura sentirse emocionalmente y físicamente bien y que a pesar de la corta vida que tuvo su pequeño o pequeña le dejó positividad en el alma.

"Todos tenemos un propósito en la vida y creo que mi pequeño dejó la positividad en su corta vida", escribió en la carta.

Con esto, la española quiere provocar a las personas que como ella, han tenido que callar la muerte de un bebé y que por culpa no buscan ayuda para platicar este hecho lamentable.

"Esta experiencia no sólo fue sobre mí y mi viaje, sino sobre cualquier persona, quizás tú, o alguien que conozcas, que haya sufrido una pérdida. Se trata de continuar una conversación, sabiendo que no debemos tener vergüenza o miedo... para que podamos sanar... Me adelanté para compartir y crear una chispa, por favor ayúdame a convertir esta chispa en una llama duradera...", pidió.

JB