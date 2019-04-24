Esposa de Alec Baldwin pierde a su bebé
Hilaria Baldwin comparte en sus redes sociales su primer ultrasonido
Hilaria Baldwin, esposa del actor Alec Baldwin, utilizó sus redes sociales como una forma de desahogo y compartió el primer ultrasonido que se realizó antes de que perdiera a su bebé.
La profesora de yoga a una semana después de anunciar que estaba esperando a su quinto hijo, el sexto para el famoso histrión, confirmó que tuvo un aborto espontáneo, ya que se trataba: " de una gestación complicada".
Es por eso, que Hilaria ahora decidió compartir dicho sonograma con un escrito donde asegura sentirse emocionalmente y físicamente bien y que a pesar de la corta vida que tuvo su pequeño o pequeña le dejó positividad en el alma.
"Todos tenemos un propósito en la vida y creo que mi pequeño dejó la positividad en su corta vida", escribió en la carta.
Con esto, la española quiere provocar a las personas que como ella, han tenido que callar la muerte de un bebé y que por culpa no buscan ayuda para platicar este hecho lamentable.
"Esta experiencia no sólo fue sobre mí y mi viaje, sino sobre cualquier persona, quizás tú, o alguien que conozcas, que haya sufrido una pérdida. Se trata de continuar una conversación, sabiendo que no debemos tener vergüenza o miedo... para que podamos sanar... Me adelanté para compartir y crear una chispa, por favor ayúdame a convertir esta chispa en una llama duradera...", pidió.
Since so many of you have been asking, I want to tell you that I am doing well. It has been 2 weeks since the d&c and I am physically starting to feel like myself again. Emotionally I am ok too...when we choose to become parents, we take a big risk with our hearts. Never do we love so intensely—and this is scary, but so worth it. This time, when I opened my heart up to another baby, he or she didn’t stay very long. But I love this little soul deeply and wholly. We all have a purpose in life, and I believe my little one left positivity in it’s short life. I felt a deep provocation to share what was going on and, in being so open, some great conversations emerged. Creating a positive from a negative, this little flicker of life left it’s mark. This is an issue that so many suffer with in silence...because those are the rules we follow. As I have said to so many: this experience wasn’t just about me and my journey, it is about anyone, perhaps you, or someone you know, who has suffered a loss. It is about continuing a conversation, knowing we need not have shame or fear...so that we can heal...and those who will unfortunately follow will have a community to turn to. I came forward to share and create a spark...please help me turn this spark into a lasting flame ��. (What you are seeing in the video is the first sonogram of the baby I lost...before we could see and hear the heart. In the lower left corner you can see the flicker. I don’t have a video of the heartbeat we witnessed a few times before it stopped...I want to share this because I feel like this little soul was mighty in the wave it provoked ��)
