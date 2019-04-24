Logo de aviso informador Logo de circulo informador Logo de gente bien
Miércoles, 24 de Abril 2019
Britney Spears dice a sus fans que todo está bien

La cantante publica un video donde habla sobe su estado emocional

Por: AP

Spears aseguró que pronto estará de regreso en los escenarios. INSTAGRAM / britneyspears

Britney Spears dice que se encuentra bien pese al estrés que ha atravesado recientemente su familia.

La estrella pop publicó el martes un video en su cuenta de Instagram en el que le dice sus admiradores: "Para todos aquellos que están preocupados por mí, todo está bien. Mi familia ha pasado por mucho estrés y ansiedad últimamente así que necesitaba tiempo para lidiar con eso. No se preocupen, estaré de regreso muy pronto".

En enero, la cantante dijo que pondría su carrera en una pausa indefinida para cuidar de su padre, quien está enfermo. El comienzo de su residencia en Las Vegas "Britney: Domination" también quedó en suspenso hasta nuevo aviso. Este mes Spears dijo que decidió enfocarse en cuidar de sí misma porque está pasando por un periodo difícil.

En el pie del video del martes, escribió que "quería decir hola, ¡porque las cosas que se están diciendo se han salido de control!".

"Hay rumores, amenazas de muerte a mi familia y a mi equipo, y tantas cosas locas que se han dicho. ... No crean todo lo que leen o escuchan", dijo la cantante de 37 años.

Spears publicó el miércoles en Instagram un video en el que aparece haciendo ejercicio y bailando. "Quién se habría imaginado que el estrés es bueno para bajar cinco libras (2.2 kilos). Bien por mí", escribió.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

