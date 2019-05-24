Adam Levine le dice adiós a "The Voice"
El vocalista de Maroon Five habría participado en el “show” por 16 temporadas; la cantante Gwen Stefani será el reemplazo para la siguiente edición
El cantante Adam Levine, vocalista de la banda Maroon Five, se retirará de la gran silla roja como “coach” del program musical “The Voice” luego de 16 temporadas.
“Me siento verdaderamente honrado de haber sido parte de algo que siempre apreciaré por el resto de mi vida"
El intérprete de “Sugar” agradeció en redes sociales haber participado en el “show” destacando a sus compañeros y a su representante, Jordan, y al productor del programa, Mark Burnett, por convencerlo de formar parte “del viaje”.
“No teníamos ni idea de lo que estábamos haciendo o hacia dónde iba. Después del primer día de rodaje, me quedé sentado, aturdido. Me dije a mi mismo ´aquí hay algo de magia´”, escribió Levine en Instagram junto a una portada de la revista “Rolling Stone”.
Adam explicó que los ocho años de experiencia en el “show” ayudó a que le diera “forma a la vida”, por lo que aseguró que estará cerca de su corazón para siempre.
About 8 years ago, Mark Burnett convinced us to sign up for this show where you sit in a big red chair with your back turned away from the singers on the stage. First thank you must go to Mark. ❤️ We had no idea what we were doing or where it was going. After the first day of shooting, I sat there, stunned. I said to myself “theres some magic here. Something is definitely happening.” It went on to be a life shaping experience that will be close to my heart forever. Thank you NBC for signing me up. I am truly honored to have been a part of something I’ll always cherish for the rest of my life. Thank you to every single coach I ever sat in those chairs with. That is shared experience that is singularly ours. We have that for life. Thank you to everyone who supported this long strange and amazing left turn into a place I never thought I’d go. Thank you Carson Daly for babysitting the musicians and making sure our shoes were tied and we had our lunch boxes. You are the backbone of this thing and we appreciate you more than you know. Audrey, thank you for being perhaps the most patient person in all the free world. 4 musicians all at once is a lot. Sainthood is imminent. Thank you to Paul Mirkovich and the band for their ridiculously hard work and learning more songs than maybe any band ever. �� Thank you to the people behind the scenes who do the real work and make this machine hum. To the amazingly talented vocalists who competed on the show and blew my mind on a daily basis. And, BLAKE FUCKIN’ SHELTON. I couldn’t hide my love for you if I tried. Seriously. I tried. Can’t do it. Our friendship is and always will be one for the books. Whatever this whole surreal experience was, Im just happy I got to experience it with you. You’re my brother for life. Kelly and John, take care of the cowboy and I’m sure I’ll be back to say hi very very soon. So much love to you both. And lastly, to all of the loyal voice fans, there’s literally no show without you guys. For me, it was time to move on. Your support has meant EVERYTHING. And Lastly, I’d like to thank my manager Jordan for convincing me to take that meeting. �� What an amazing ride. Thank you all so much. ❤️ Adam
“Me siento verdaderamente honrado de haber sido parte de algo que siempre apreciaré por el resto de mi vida. Gracias a todos los entrenadores con los que me he sentado en esas sillas”, agregó.
Asimismo, agradeció a Carson Daly por cuidar a los músicos y asegurarse de que “nuestros zapatos estuvieran atados y de que tuviéramos listas nuestras loncheras”.
Por su parte, los productores de “The Voice” informaron que la cantante Gwen Stefani sería el reemplazo de Levine en la próxima temporada que dará inicio este otoño junto a los “coaches” Kelly, John y Blake.
“Nuestro amigo y entrenador Adam Levine tomó la decisión de no regresar en la próxima sesión. Vamos a extrañar a Adam, pero la voz es familiar y con la familia es ´nos vemos pronto´, nunca un ´adiós´", escribieron en el comunicado.
AC
