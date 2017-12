Eligen a Nadal y Muguruza como mejores tenistas del año

Spain's @GarbiMuguruza has been named ITF World Champion for the first time along with three-time winner @RafaelNadal.



It's the first time since 1998 that the men's and women's ITF World Champions are from the same country.



Read: https://t.co/s7kRVbQvbA pic.twitter.com/qLQpp62I42

8 de diciembre de 2017