Telescopio Hubble captura colorida imagen de Omega Centauri

#HubbleClassic This colorful collection of 100,000 stars in the giant Omega Centauri star cluster was imaged by Hubble’s Wide Field Camera 3 shortly after being installed by astronauts during Servicing Mission 4, which wrapped up 9 years ago this week: https://t.co/MkJ2z5Qma8 pic.twitter.com/0ATpoHaFNM

— Hubble (@NASAHubble) 22 de mayo de 2018