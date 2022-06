NASA: Telescopio Hubble revela nueva imagen para encontrar galaxias más raras

Here's some #HubbleFriday eye candy! ��



The globular star cluster Liller 1 is seen here in muted red tones, partially obscured by a scattering of piercingly blue stars. Liller 1 is only 30,000 light-years from Earth – which is neighborly in cosmic terms: https://t.co/SOsu3nKIaC pic.twitter.com/5p7gIqbyQv