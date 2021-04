Today’s #GoogleDoodle celebrates Ñ—not only a letter but a representation of Hispanic heritage.#Didyouknow? To save time & shorten words, 12th-century scribes wrote a tiny "n" (a tilde or virgulilla) on top to create Ñ ✍️



�� by guest artist @min_wins→ https://t.co/STEavG1ZaU pic.twitter.com/xsmsBFWpbg