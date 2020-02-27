Crean cómic para difundir recomendaciones contra el coronavirus

Everyone is buying hand sanitiser these days, but most people aren’t using them correctly, and are not aware of some of its dangers. With this comic, I hope more people will know what to watch out for when using hand sanitiser, so they can effectively keep themselves safe from coronaviruses! - Free pdf, A4 size printout, and coloring sheet here: https://gum.co/GmtGA - This is the second of a series on the importance of personal hygiene in combating the COVID-19 – done in partnership with @Temasek. [Sharing Guidelines] This comic is free for the general public to share online and through Whatsapp and Telegram. You can regram or repost the images as long as you follow the guidelines. Downloads are free for printing out as posters for personal and educational use in homes, schools, and workplaces. When sharing, please remember these 3 points: 1) No edits to the comics is allowed in any way when sharing 2) Comics cannot be used for any commercial project 3) If sharing online, tag and credit @weimankow and @temasekseen (IG) or @weimankowart and @temasekholdings (FB), as well as provide a link to instagram.com/weimankow For all other uses, please send a request in through the google form here: https://forms.gle/pqS93BLYh2y8VRbp7 . . . #graphicmedicine #wuhan #health #education #children #teaching #covid19 #coronavirus #ipad #procreate #psa #drawing #illustration #cartoon #doodle #infographic #digitalart #sketchnote #design #instaart #comic #sequentialart #webcomic #medtwitter #scicomm #sanitize #clean #handsanitizer #disinfect #byobclean

