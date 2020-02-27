Crean cómic para difundir recomendaciones contra el coronavirus
El conjunto de ilustraciones circulan en varias redes sociales y ya se ha traducido a siete idiomas, incluyendo el español
La diseñadora Weiman Kow creó ilustraciones fáciles de entender para ayudar a difundir las medidas preventivas y evitar contagios del nuevo coronavirus Covid-19.
Ante el incremento de la preocupación sobre los contagios de Covid-19 alrededor del mundo, las imágenes creadas por Kow circulan a través de grupos en mensajería como WhatsApp y diferentes redes sociales.
"Hice un breve cómic sobre cómo mantenerse a salvo de varios coronavirus, incluidos los refriados comunes, influenza, el virus de Wuhan, MERS y SARS", tuiteó la artista gráfica en su cuenta @weimankow el 31 de diciembre.
Made a short comic on how to keep you and your family safe from various #coronavirus, including the common #cold, #flu, #WuhanVirus #mers #sars. More on IG https://t.co/8SlsxvNm6T pic.twitter.com/3Ey5ugbeUA— WeimanKow (@WeimanKow) January 31, 2020
En pocos días, las gráficas que inicialmente contenían texto en inglés, fueron traducidas por grupos de voluntarios al chino y coreano; y a casi un mes de haber sido creadas ahora suman más de siete idiomas incluyendo el español.
A partir del éxito que obtuvo su primer serie de ilustraciones, Weiman Kow ha creado otros derivados sobre el mismo tema del coronavirus que instruyen sobre el uso de tapabocas o mascarillas y la utilidad de geles antibacteriales para la limpieza de las manos.
Everyone is buying hand sanitiser these days, but most people aren’t using them correctly, and are not aware of some of its dangers. With this comic, I hope more people will know what to watch out for when using hand sanitiser, so they can effectively keep themselves safe from coronaviruses! - Free pdf, A4 size printout, and coloring sheet here: https://gum.co/GmtGA - This is the second of a series on the importance of personal hygiene in combating the COVID-19 – done in partnership with @Temasek. [Sharing Guidelines] This comic is free for the general public to share online and through Whatsapp and Telegram. You can regram or repost the images as long as you follow the guidelines. Downloads are free for printing out as posters for personal and educational use in homes, schools, and workplaces. When sharing, please remember these 3 points: 1) No edits to the comics is allowed in any way when sharing 2) Comics cannot be used for any commercial project 3) If sharing online, tag and credit @weimankow and @temasekseen (IG) or @weimankowart and @temasekholdings (FB), as well as provide a link to instagram.com/weimankow For all other uses, please send a request in through the google form here: https://forms.gle/pqS93BLYh2y8VRbp7 . . . #graphicmedicine #wuhan #health #education #children #teaching #covid19 #coronavirus #ipad #procreate #psa #drawing #illustration #cartoon #doodle #infographic #digitalart #sketchnote #design #instaart #comic #sequentialart #webcomic #medtwitter #scicomm #sanitize #clean #handsanitizer #disinfect #byobclean
En su blog en Medium, la artista visual pide que los usuarios se sientan libres de compartir los materiales pero también solicita que se le dé el crédito de alguna manera.
Estos atractivos materiales para concientizar sobre las medidas de prevención del coronavirus están disponibles en las cuentas de Twitter, Instagram y Facebook de su creadora.