Fotogalería: Penoso regreso a casa del buzo muerto en rescate de niños de la cueva

Los restos de Saman Gunan, el ex miembro de la armada que murió durante la misión de rescate para los 12 niños atrapados en la cueva Tham Luang, fueron trasladados a la provincia Chon Buri para ser devueltos a su familia

Un monje budista lidera a los soldados de la Royal Thai Navy portando el féretro con los restos de Saman Gunan, el ex miembro de la armada que murió durante la misión de rescate para los 12 niños atrapados en la cueva Tham Luang. AFP / THAI NEWS PIX / P. Sanguanwong

Family members grieve during arrival honors for the remains of Saman - Family members grieve during arrival honors for the remains of Saman Gunan, a former Royal Thai Navy SEAL who died in an accident in Tham Luang cave in a rescue mission for the trapped 12 boys and their coach, at a military base in Chon Buri province on July 6, 2018. A former Thai navy diver helping to rescue a football team trapped inside a flooded cave died July 6 as officials warned the window of opportunity to free the youngsters is

Otros soldados y policías rindieron honores al avión donde se trasladaban los restos mortales de Saman Kunan a su ciudad natal. AFP / Y. Aung Thu

Pese a los peligros y complicaciones de la tarea, más soldados tailandeses preparan el equipo de buceo y de rescate para extraer a los 12 niños y un adulto atrapados en una cueva del parque Khun Nam Nang Non. EFE/ R. Yongrit

Los equipos de rescate esperan que en las próximas horas se mantengan las buenas condiciones del clima para tener

