Fotogalería: Penoso regreso a casa del buzo muerto en rescate de niños de la cueva

Family members grieve during arrival honors for the remains of Saman - Family members grieve during arrival honors for the remains of Saman Gunan, a former Royal Thai Navy SEAL who died in an accident in Tham Luang cave in a rescue mission for the trapped 12 boys and their coach, at a military base in Chon Buri province on July 6, 2018. A former Thai navy diver helping to rescue a football team trapped inside a flooded cave died July 6 as officials warned the window of opportunity to free the youngsters is "limited". / AFP / THAI NEWS PIX / Panumas Sanguanwong THAILAND-WEATHER-ACCIDENT-CHILDREN-CAVE PANUMAS SANGUANWONG AFP, THAI NEWS PIX, Copyright (c) 1998 Hewlett-Packard Company