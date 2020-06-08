Jennifer López recibe ayuda de sus hijos para protestar
La cantante publicó un video en su cuenta de Instagram en el que se le ve marchando con un letrero junto a su prometido Alex Rodríguez
Jennifer López mostró su apoyo al movimiento Black Lives Matter con ayuda de sus hijos.
La estrella de origen puertorriqueño publicó el domingo un video en su cuenta de Instagram en el que se le ve marchando con un letrero junto a su prometido Alex Rodríguez.
"Hoy pedí que Emme y Max nos hicieran a mí y a Alex un cartel de protesta", escribió en inglés López, quien señaló que hizo esta petición a sus hijos mellizos después de que Max, de 12 años, le dijera que mostrara su apoyo a George Floyd, el ciudadano afroestadounidenses que murió a manos de la policía en Minneapolis el 25 de mayo. Su fallecimiento desató las protestas multitudinarias que han sacudido a Estados Unidos en las últimas semanas.
"Hablamos de cómo si una persona no tiene justicia, entonces nadie la tiene. Este país se construyó sobre la creencia de la libertad y justicia para todos. Debemos ponernos de pie por lo que creemos y luchar contra las injusticias en el mundo, así que seguiremos protestando pacíficamente hasta que haya un cambio", agregó la intérprete de "On The Floor" y "Let's Get Loud" con el hashtag #BlackLivesMatter.
Today I had Emme and Max make me and Alex a sign for the protest. Max told me a few days ago: “you know mom, since you have a following like some of my YouTuber gamers and they ask us to support things and we do, you should do that for George Floyd.” I said, “funny you say that baby, I am planning a few things. Do you want to help by making a sign?” And they did!! ������ We talked about how if one person doesn’t have justice then no one does. That this country was built on the belief of freedom and justice for all. We must take a stand for what we believe in and fight against the injustices in this world. So we continue to peacefully protest until there is change. #BlackLivesMatter #GetLoud #CallingAllMamas #TeachThemYoung @arod