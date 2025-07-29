Martes, 29 de Julio 2025

Calendario completo de la Leagues Cup 2025 y dónde ver en vivo

Del 29 de julio al 31 de agosto, la Leagues Cup se jugará nuevamente en Estados Unidos y buscan al nuevo campeón de la justa

Por: El Informador

Con un nuevo formato, la Leagues Cup, el torneo en el que se enfrentan los equipos de la MLS y la Liga MX, comienza este martes su tercera edición oficial.

Con los equipos estadounidenses dominando, la Liga MX buscará acabar con la hegemonía de la Major League Soccer

Con el objetivo de igualar el número de equipos que aportan cada liga, la MLS seleccionó a sus 18 mejores clubes en función de la clasificación de 2024 y con una sola excepción: el debutante San Diego en lugar de los Whitecaps.

Esta primera fase tendrá una ronda de grupos con tres enfrentamientos por equipo. Posteriormente iniciará la fase eliminatoria.

Del 29 de julio al 31 de agosto, la Leagues Cup se jugará nuevamente en Estados Unidos y buscan al nuevo campeón de la justa, a menos que el Columbus Crew, el ganador del torneo de 2024, repita la corona.

Jornada 1

Martes 29 de julio

Toluca vs Columbus
17:00 horas CDMX / 19:00 horas ET
Lugar: Lower.com Field

Montreal vs León
17:00 horas CDMX / 19:00 horas ET
Lugar: Stade Saputo

NYC FC vs Puebla
18:00 horas CDMX / 20:00 horas ET
Lugar: Sports Illustrated Stadium

Tigres vs Houston Dynamo
19:00 horas CDMX / 21:00 horas ET
Lugar: Shell Energy Stadium

LAFC vs Mazatlán
20:30 horas CDMX / 22:30 horas ET
Lugar: BMO Stadium

Pachuca vs San Diego FC
21:00 horas CDMX / 23:00 horas ET
Lugar: Snapdragon Stadium

Miércoles 30 de julio

Inter Miami vs Atlas
17:30 horas CDMX / 19:30 horas ET
Lugar: Chase Stadium

Necaxa vs Atlanta United
17:30 horas CDMX / 19:30 horas ET
Lugar: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Pumas vs Orlando City
18:00 horas CDMX / 20:00 horas ET
Lugar: Inter&Co Stadium

Minnesota vs Querétaro
18:30 horas CDMX / 20:30 horas ET
Lugar: Allianz Field

América vs Real Salt Lake
19:30 horas CDMX / 21:30 horas ET
Lugar: America First Field

Portland Timbers vs Atlético San Luis
19:30 horas CDMX / 21:30 horas ET
Lugar: Providence Park

Jueves 31 de julio

Monterrey vs Cincinnati
17:00 horas CDMX / 19:00 horas ET
Lugar: TQL Stadium

Guadalajara vs New York RB
17:30 horas CDMX / 19:30 horas ET
Lugar: Sports Illustrated Stadium

Charlotte FC vs Juárez
17:30 horas CDMX / 19:30 horas ET
Lugar: Bank of America Stadium

Colorado vs Santos
19:30 horas CDMX / 21:30 horas ET
Lugar: DICK'S Sporting Goods Park

Cruz Azul vs Seattle Sounders
20:30 horas CDMX / 22:30 horas ET
Lugar: Lumen Field

LA Galaxy vs Tijuana
21:00 horas CDMX / 23:00 horas ET
Lugar: Dignity Health Sports Park

Jornada 2

Viernes 1 de agosto

NYC FC vs León
16:00 horas CDMX / 18:00 horas ET
Lugar: Sports Illustrated Stadium

Columbus Crew vs Puebla
17:00 horas CDMX / 19:00 horas ET
Lugar: Lower.com Field

Houston Dynamo vs Mazatlán
18:30 horas CDMX / 20:30 horas ET
Lugar: Shell Energy Stadium

Toluca vs Montreal
19:00 horas CDMX / 21:00 horas ET
Lugar: Sports Illustrated Stadium

LAFC vs Pachuca
20:30 horas CDMX / 22:30 horas ET
Lugar: BMO Stadium

Tigres vs San Diego FC
21:00 horas CDMX / 23:00 horas ET
Lugar: Snapdragon Stadium

Sábado 2 de agosto

Orlando City vs Atlas
16:00 horas CDMX / 18:00 horas ET
Lugar: Inter&Co Stadium

Inter Miami vs Necaxa
17:00 horas CDMX / 19:00 horas ET
Lugar: Chase Stadium

Pumas vs Atlanta United
19:00 horas CDMX / 21:00 horas ET
Lugar: Inter&Co Stadium

América vs Minnesota
19:00 horas CDMX / 21:00 horas ET
Lugar: Shell Energy Stadium

Real Salt Lake vs Atlético San Luis
19:30 horas CDMX / 21:30 horas ET
Lugar: America First Field

Portland Timbers vs Querétaro
21:00 horas CDMX / 23:00 horas ET
Lugar: Providence Park

Domingo 3 de agosto

Cincinnati vs Juárez
15:30 horas CDMX / 17:30 horas ET
Lugar: TQL Stadium

Guadalajara vs Charlotte FC
17:50 horas CDMX / 19:50 horas ET
Lugar: Bank of America Stadium

Monterrey vs New York RB
18:30 horas CDMX / 20:30 horas ET
Lugar: TQL Stadium

Colorado vs Tijuana
19:30 horas CDMX / 21:30 horas ET
Lugar: DICK'S Sporting Goods Park

Seattle Sounders vs Santos
20:30 horas CDMX / 22:30 horas ET
Lugar: Lumen Field

LA Galaxy vs Cruz Azul
20:30 horas CDMX / 22:30 horas ET
Lugar: Dignity Health Sports Park
 

Jornada 3

Martes 5 de agosto

Columbus Crew vs León
17:30 horas CDMX / 19:30 horas ET
Lugar: Lower.com Field

Toluca vs NYC FC
17:30 horas CDMX / 19:30 horas ET
Lugar: Yankee Stadium

Montreal vs Puebla
18:00 horas CDMX / 20:00 horas ET
Lugar: Stade Saputo

Houston Dynamo vs Pachuca
18:30 horas CDMX / 20:30 horas ET
Lugar: Shell Energy Stadium

Mazatlán vs San Diego FC
20:00 horas CDMX / 22:00 horas ET
Lugar: Snapdragon Stadium

Tigres vs LAFC
20:30 horas CDMX / 22:30 horas ET
Lugar: BMO Stadium

Miércoles 6 de agosto

Orlando City vs Necaxa
17:00 horas CDMX / 19:00 horas ET
Lugar: Inter&Co Stadium

Inter Miami vs Pumas
17:30 horas CDMX / 19:30 horas ET
Lugar: Chase Stadium

Minnesota vs Atlético San Luis
18:30 horas CDMX / 20:30 horas ET
Lugar: Allianz Field

Real Salt Lake vs Querétaro
19:30 horas CDMX / 21:30 horas ET
Lugar: America First Field

América vs Portland Timbers
19:30 horas CDMX / 21:30 horas ET
Lugar: Q2 Stadium

Seattle Sounders vs Tijuana
21:00 horas CDMX / 23:00 horas ET
Lugar: Lumen Field

Jueves 7 de agosto

Cincinnati vs Guadalajara
17:00 horas CDMX / 19:00 horas ET
Lugar: TQL Stadium

Monterrey vs Charlotte FC
17:30 horas CDMX / 19:30 horas ET
Lugar: Bank of America Stadium

New York RB vs Juárez
17:30 horas CDMX / 19:30 horas ET
Lugar: Sports Illustrated Stadium

Cruz Azul vs Colorado
18:30 horas CDMX / 20:30 horas ET
Lugar: Dignity Health Sports Park

LA Galaxy vs Santos
21:15 horas CDMX / 23:15 horas ET
Lugar: Dignity Health Sports Park

Atlanta United vs Atlas
17:30 horas CDMX / 19:30 horas ET
Lugar: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

