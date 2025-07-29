Calendario completo de la Leagues Cup 2025 y dónde ver en vivo

Con un nuevo formato, la Leagues Cup, el torneo en el que se enfrentan los equipos de la MLS y la Liga MX, comienza este martes su tercera edición oficial.

Con los equipos estadounidenses dominando, la Liga MX buscará acabar con la hegemonía de la Major League Soccer.

Con el objetivo de igualar el número de equipos que aportan cada liga, la MLS seleccionó a sus 18 mejores clubes en función de la clasificación de 2024 y con una sola excepción: el debutante San Diego en lugar de los Whitecaps.

Esta primera fase tendrá una ronda de grupos con tres enfrentamientos por equipo. Posteriormente iniciará la fase eliminatoria.

Del 29 de julio al 31 de agosto, la Leagues Cup se jugará nuevamente en Estados Unidos y buscan al nuevo campeón de la justa, a menos que el Columbus Crew, el ganador del torneo de 2024, repita la corona.

Jornada 1

Martes 29 de julio

Toluca vs Columbus

17:00 horas CDMX / 19:00 horas ET

Lugar: Lower.com Field

Montreal vs León

17:00 horas CDMX / 19:00 horas ET

Lugar: Stade Saputo

NYC FC vs Puebla

18:00 horas CDMX / 20:00 horas ET

Lugar: Sports Illustrated Stadium

Tigres vs Houston Dynamo

19:00 horas CDMX / 21:00 horas ET

Lugar: Shell Energy Stadium

LAFC vs Mazatlán

20:30 horas CDMX / 22:30 horas ET

Lugar: BMO Stadium

Pachuca vs San Diego FC

21:00 horas CDMX / 23:00 horas ET

Lugar: Snapdragon Stadium

Miércoles 30 de julio

Inter Miami vs Atlas

17:30 horas CDMX / 19:30 horas ET

Lugar: Chase Stadium

Necaxa vs Atlanta United

17:30 horas CDMX / 19:30 horas ET

Lugar: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Pumas vs Orlando City

18:00 horas CDMX / 20:00 horas ET

Lugar: Inter&Co Stadium

Minnesota vs Querétaro

18:30 horas CDMX / 20:30 horas ET

Lugar: Allianz Field

América vs Real Salt Lake

19:30 horas CDMX / 21:30 horas ET

Lugar: America First Field

Portland Timbers vs Atlético San Luis

19:30 horas CDMX / 21:30 horas ET

Lugar: Providence Park

Jueves 31 de julio

Monterrey vs Cincinnati

17:00 horas CDMX / 19:00 horas ET

Lugar: TQL Stadium

Guadalajara vs New York RB

17:30 horas CDMX / 19:30 horas ET

Lugar: Sports Illustrated Stadium

Charlotte FC vs Juárez

17:30 horas CDMX / 19:30 horas ET

Lugar: Bank of America Stadium

Colorado vs Santos

19:30 horas CDMX / 21:30 horas ET

Lugar: DICK'S Sporting Goods Park

Cruz Azul vs Seattle Sounders

20:30 horas CDMX / 22:30 horas ET

Lugar: Lumen Field

LA Galaxy vs Tijuana

21:00 horas CDMX / 23:00 horas ET

Lugar: Dignity Health Sports Park

Jornada 2

Viernes 1 de agosto

NYC FC vs León

16:00 horas CDMX / 18:00 horas ET

Lugar: Sports Illustrated Stadium

Columbus Crew vs Puebla

17:00 horas CDMX / 19:00 horas ET

Lugar: Lower.com Field

Houston Dynamo vs Mazatlán

18:30 horas CDMX / 20:30 horas ET

Lugar: Shell Energy Stadium

Toluca vs Montreal

19:00 horas CDMX / 21:00 horas ET

Lugar: Sports Illustrated Stadium

LAFC vs Pachuca

20:30 horas CDMX / 22:30 horas ET

Lugar: BMO Stadium

Tigres vs San Diego FC

21:00 horas CDMX / 23:00 horas ET

Lugar: Snapdragon Stadium

Sábado 2 de agosto

Orlando City vs Atlas

16:00 horas CDMX / 18:00 horas ET

Lugar: Inter&Co Stadium

Inter Miami vs Necaxa

17:00 horas CDMX / 19:00 horas ET

Lugar: Chase Stadium

Pumas vs Atlanta United

19:00 horas CDMX / 21:00 horas ET

Lugar: Inter&Co Stadium

América vs Minnesota

19:00 horas CDMX / 21:00 horas ET

Lugar: Shell Energy Stadium

Real Salt Lake vs Atlético San Luis

19:30 horas CDMX / 21:30 horas ET

Lugar: America First Field

Portland Timbers vs Querétaro

21:00 horas CDMX / 23:00 horas ET

Lugar: Providence Park

Domingo 3 de agosto

Cincinnati vs Juárez

15:30 horas CDMX / 17:30 horas ET

Lugar: TQL Stadium

Guadalajara vs Charlotte FC

17:50 horas CDMX / 19:50 horas ET

Lugar: Bank of America Stadium

Monterrey vs New York RB

18:30 horas CDMX / 20:30 horas ET

Lugar: TQL Stadium

Colorado vs Tijuana

19:30 horas CDMX / 21:30 horas ET

Lugar: DICK'S Sporting Goods Park

Seattle Sounders vs Santos

20:30 horas CDMX / 22:30 horas ET

Lugar: Lumen Field

LA Galaxy vs Cruz Azul

20:30 horas CDMX / 22:30 horas ET

Lugar: Dignity Health Sports Park



Jornada 3

Martes 5 de agosto

Columbus Crew vs León

17:30 horas CDMX / 19:30 horas ET

Lugar: Lower.com Field

Toluca vs NYC FC

17:30 horas CDMX / 19:30 horas ET

Lugar: Yankee Stadium

Montreal vs Puebla

18:00 horas CDMX / 20:00 horas ET

Lugar: Stade Saputo

Houston Dynamo vs Pachuca

18:30 horas CDMX / 20:30 horas ET

Lugar: Shell Energy Stadium

Mazatlán vs San Diego FC

20:00 horas CDMX / 22:00 horas ET

Lugar: Snapdragon Stadium

Tigres vs LAFC

20:30 horas CDMX / 22:30 horas ET

Lugar: BMO Stadium

Miércoles 6 de agosto

Orlando City vs Necaxa

17:00 horas CDMX / 19:00 horas ET

Lugar: Inter&Co Stadium

Inter Miami vs Pumas

17:30 horas CDMX / 19:30 horas ET

Lugar: Chase Stadium

Minnesota vs Atlético San Luis

18:30 horas CDMX / 20:30 horas ET

Lugar: Allianz Field

Real Salt Lake vs Querétaro

19:30 horas CDMX / 21:30 horas ET

Lugar: America First Field

América vs Portland Timbers

19:30 horas CDMX / 21:30 horas ET

Lugar: Q2 Stadium

Seattle Sounders vs Tijuana

21:00 horas CDMX / 23:00 horas ET

Lugar: Lumen Field

Jueves 7 de agosto

Cincinnati vs Guadalajara

17:00 horas CDMX / 19:00 horas ET

Lugar: TQL Stadium

Monterrey vs Charlotte FC

17:30 horas CDMX / 19:30 horas ET

Lugar: Bank of America Stadium

New York RB vs Juárez

17:30 horas CDMX / 19:30 horas ET

Lugar: Sports Illustrated Stadium

Cruz Azul vs Colorado

18:30 horas CDMX / 20:30 horas ET

Lugar: Dignity Health Sports Park

LA Galaxy vs Santos

21:15 horas CDMX / 23:15 horas ET

Lugar: Dignity Health Sports Park

Atlanta United vs Atlas

17:30 horas CDMX / 19:30 horas ET

Lugar: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

