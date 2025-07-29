Calendario completo de la Leagues Cup 2025 y dónde ver en vivo

Con un nuevo formato, la Leagues Cup, el torneo en el que se enfrentan los equipos de la MLS y la Liga MX, comienza este martes su tercera edición oficial.Con los equipos estadounidenses dominando, la Liga MX buscará acabar con la hegemonía de la Major League Soccer. Con el objetivo de igualar el número de equipos que aportan cada liga, la MLS seleccionó a sus 18 mejores clubes en función de la clasificación de 2024 y con una sola excepción: el debutante San Diego en lugar de los Whitecaps.Esta primera fase tendrá una ronda de grupos con tres enfrentamientos por equipo. Del 29 de julio al 31 de agosto, la Leagues Cup se jugará nuevamente en Estados Unidos y buscan al nuevo campeón de la justa, a menos que el Columbus Crew, el ganador del torneo de 2024, repita la corona.Martes 29 de julioToluca vs Columbus 17:00 horas CDMX / 19:00 horas ET Lugar: Lower.com FieldMontreal vs León 17:00 horas CDMX / 19:00 horas ET Lugar: Stade SaputoNYC FC vs Puebla 18:00 horas CDMX / 20:00 horas ET Lugar: Sports Illustrated StadiumTigres vs Houston Dynamo 19:00 horas CDMX / 21:00 horas ET Lugar: Shell Energy StadiumLAFC vs Mazatlán 20:30 horas CDMX / 22:30 horas ET Lugar: BMO StadiumPachuca vs San Diego FC 21:00 horas CDMX / 23:00 horas ET Lugar: Snapdragon StadiumMiércoles 30 de julioInter Miami vs Atlas 17:30 horas CDMX / 19:30 horas ET Lugar: Chase StadiumNecaxa vs Atlanta United 17:30 horas CDMX / 19:30 horas ET Lugar: Mercedes-Benz StadiumPumas vs Orlando City 18:00 horas CDMX / 20:00 horas ET Lugar: Inter&Co StadiumMinnesota vs Querétaro 18:30 horas CDMX / 20:30 horas ET Lugar: Allianz FieldAmérica vs Real Salt Lake 19:30 horas CDMX / 21:30 horas ET Lugar: America First FieldPortland Timbers vs Atlético San Luis 19:30 horas CDMX / 21:30 horas ET Lugar: Providence ParkJueves 31 de julioMonterrey vs Cincinnati 17:00 horas CDMX / 19:00 horas ET Lugar: TQL StadiumGuadalajara vs New York RB 17:30 horas CDMX / 19:30 horas ET Lugar: Sports Illustrated StadiumCharlotte FC vs Juárez 17:30 horas CDMX / 19:30 horas ET Lugar: Bank of America StadiumColorado vs Santos 19:30 horas CDMX / 21:30 horas ET Lugar: DICK'S Sporting Goods ParkCruz Azul vs Seattle Sounders 20:30 horas CDMX / 22:30 horas ET Lugar: Lumen FieldLA Galaxy vs Tijuana 21:00 horas CDMX / 23:00 horas ET Lugar: Dignity Health Sports ParkViernes 1 de agostoNYC FC vs León 16:00 horas CDMX / 18:00 horas ET Lugar: Sports Illustrated StadiumColumbus Crew vs Puebla 17:00 horas CDMX / 19:00 horas ET Lugar: Lower.com FieldHouston Dynamo vs Mazatlán 18:30 horas CDMX / 20:30 horas ET Lugar: Shell Energy StadiumToluca vs Montreal 19:00 horas CDMX / 21:00 horas ET Lugar: Sports Illustrated StadiumLAFC vs Pachuca 20:30 horas CDMX / 22:30 horas ET Lugar: BMO StadiumTigres vs San Diego FC 21:00 horas CDMX / 23:00 horas ET Lugar: Snapdragon StadiumSábado 2 de agostoOrlando City vs Atlas 16:00 horas CDMX / 18:00 horas ET Lugar: Inter&Co StadiumInter Miami vs Necaxa 17:00 horas CDMX / 19:00 horas ET Lugar: Chase StadiumPumas vs Atlanta United 19:00 horas CDMX / 21:00 horas ET Lugar: Inter&Co StadiumAmérica vs Minnesota 19:00 horas CDMX / 21:00 horas ET Lugar: Shell Energy StadiumReal Salt Lake vs Atlético San Luis 19:30 horas CDMX / 21:30 horas ET Lugar: America First FieldPortland Timbers vs Querétaro 21:00 horas CDMX / 23:00 horas ET Lugar: Providence ParkDomingo 3 de agostoCincinnati vs Juárez 15:30 horas CDMX / 17:30 horas ET Lugar: TQL StadiumGuadalajara vs Charlotte FC 17:50 horas CDMX / 19:50 horas ET Lugar: Bank of America StadiumMonterrey vs New York RB 18:30 horas CDMX / 20:30 horas ET Lugar: TQL StadiumColorado vs Tijuana 19:30 horas CDMX / 21:30 horas ET Lugar: DICK'S Sporting Goods ParkSeattle Sounders vs Santos 20:30 horas CDMX / 22:30 horas ET Lugar: Lumen FieldLA Galaxy vs Cruz Azul 20:30 horas CDMX / 22:30 horas ET Lugar: Dignity Health Sports Park Martes 5 de agostoColumbus Crew vs León 17:30 horas CDMX / 19:30 horas ET Lugar: Lower.com FieldToluca vs NYC FC 17:30 horas CDMX / 19:30 horas ET Lugar: Yankee StadiumMontreal vs Puebla 18:00 horas CDMX / 20:00 horas ET Lugar: Stade SaputoHouston Dynamo vs Pachuca 18:30 horas CDMX / 20:30 horas ET Lugar: Shell Energy StadiumMazatlán vs San Diego FC 20:00 horas CDMX / 22:00 horas ET Lugar: Snapdragon StadiumTigres vs LAFC 20:30 horas CDMX / 22:30 horas ET Lugar: BMO StadiumMiércoles 6 de agostoOrlando City vs Necaxa 17:00 horas CDMX / 19:00 horas ET Lugar: Inter&Co StadiumInter Miami vs Pumas 17:30 horas CDMX / 19:30 horas ET Lugar: Chase StadiumMinnesota vs Atlético San Luis 18:30 horas CDMX / 20:30 horas ET Lugar: Allianz FieldReal Salt Lake vs Querétaro 19:30 horas CDMX / 21:30 horas ET Lugar: America First FieldAmérica vs Portland Timbers 19:30 horas CDMX / 21:30 horas ET Lugar: Q2 StadiumSeattle Sounders vs Tijuana 21:00 horas CDMX / 23:00 horas ET Lugar: Lumen FieldJueves 7 de agostoCincinnati vs Guadalajara 17:00 horas CDMX / 19:00 horas ET Lugar: TQL StadiumMonterrey vs Charlotte FC 17:30 horas CDMX / 19:30 horas ET Lugar: Bank of America StadiumNew York RB vs Juárez 17:30 horas CDMX / 19:30 horas ET Lugar: Sports Illustrated StadiumCruz Azul vs Colorado 18:30 horas CDMX / 20:30 horas ET Lugar: Dignity Health Sports ParkLA Galaxy vs Santos 21:15 horas CDMX / 23:15 horas ET Lugar: Dignity Health Sports ParkAtlanta United vs Atlas 17:30 horas CDMX / 19:30 horas ET Lugar: Mercedes-Benz Stadium