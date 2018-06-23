Logo de aviso informador Logo de circulo informador Logo de gente bien
Sábado, 23 de Junio 2018
-- °C

Entretenimiento

Entretenimiento |

Fotogalería: La semana de los famosos en Instagram

Checa las imágenes que compartieron tus artistas favoritos en la red social

El Informador

2

Joseph Gordon-Levitt canta junto a Logic y Ansel Elgort

3

Lucy Hale en blanco y negro

5

Eiza González a la mexicana

 

Amor a la mexicana ❤️

Una publicación compartida de Eiza (@eizagonzalez) el

8

El encuentro entre dos leyendas

 

�� Daylight ��

Una publicación compartida de Bruno Mars (@brunomars) el

9

Un largo camino para Amber Heard

 

Hitchhikers guide to the island

Una publicación compartida de Amber Heard (@amberheard) el

Temas

Lee También

Comentarios