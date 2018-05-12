Fotogalería: La semana de los famosos en Instagram
Checa las imágenes que compartieron tus artistas favoritos en la red social
Taylor Swift presume su primer día de tour
Chris Hemsworth presume sus habilidades en el surf
Paty Cantú en mood deportivo
Justin Timberlake se luce en Columbus
Eiza González presume su primera aparición en el Met Gala
Henry Cavill, de visita en el zoológico de Jersey
Had the pleasure to get up close and personal with some of my buddies at Jersey Zoo again today! I genuinely love being able to do this sort of stuff AND I didn't even get peed on!! Double win. @Durrell_JerseyZoo #Durrell PS. For those who want to know, the bats are Livingstone's fruit bats and that is a ring-tailed Lemur that's cruising around on the rope behind my head.
Así celebra Danna Paola su éxito en Instagram
Bruno Mars continúa sorprendiendo con 24K Magic World Tour
Carmen Aub en mood upside down
