Sábado, 12 de Mayo 2018
Fotogalería: La semana de los famosos en Instagram

Checa las imágenes que compartieron tus artistas favoritos en la red social

El Informador

Taylor Swift presume su primer día de tour

 

���� @gettyentertainment

Una publicación compartida de Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) el

Chris Hemsworth presume sus habilidades en el surf

Paty Cantú en mood deportivo

 

#Mood ������

Una publicación compartida de Paty Cantú (@patycantu) el

Justin Timberlake se luce en Columbus

 

Last night. For the record, you were by far our loudest crowd so far, Columbus.

Una publicación compartida de Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) el

Bruno Mars continúa sorprendiendo con 24K Magic World Tour

 

Feelin myself in Manila ���� #24kmagicworldtour

Una publicación compartida de Bruno Mars (@brunomars) el

Carmen Aub en mood upside down

 

M O O D �� Completa la frase, viernes de __________

Una publicación compartida de Carmen Aub (@carmenaub) el

De esa manera Dwayne Johnson va a trabajar

 

Hawaii bound. Let’s get to work my friends. This one’s special.. #JungleCruise

Una publicación compartida de therock (@therock) el

