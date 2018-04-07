Logo de aviso informador Logo de circulo informador Logo de gente bien
Sábado, 07 de Abril 2018
Fotogalería: La semana de los famosos en Instagram

Checa las imágenes que compartieron tus artistas favoritos en la red social

El Informador

2

Con este mural posa la cantante Sydney Sierota

3

Así le dan la bienvenida sus mascotas a Hugh Jackman

 

Welcome home committee! #dali #allegra

Una publicación compartida de Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) el

4

Desde el Museo del Helado en San Francisco con Lily Collins

 

Living my best life...

Una publicación compartida de Lily Collins (@lilyjcollins) el

7

Zac Efron así llama a todos a adoptar, no comprar

 

Hey planet ��, this is MACA. #adoptdontshop

Una publicación compartida de Zac Efron (@zacefron) el

8

Camila Sodi, completamente en mezclilla

 

All denim �� @estebancalderon

Una publicación compartida de Camila Sodi (@camilasodi_) el

10

La actriz Michelle Monaghan disfruta de unas vacaciones

 

Can a person tattoo a spray tan? Asking for a friend...

Una publicación compartida de Michelle Monaghan (@michellemonaghan) el

