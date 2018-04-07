Entretenimiento
Fotogalería: La semana de los famosos en Instagram
Checa las imágenes que compartieron tus artistas favoritos en la red social
Dwayne Johnson muestra su poder
Gorillas weren’t the only animals I spent time with for my RAMPAGE research. Luckily, I’m a country boy who lives only a few miles from the swamps of the Florida Everglades. I do a lot of fishin’ and truckin’ down here and these gators are some of my favorite fresh water species. They’ve been rompin’ and chompin’ for 37 million years. Incredible animal.. especially once I’m able to calm ‘em, then I’m really able to appreciate up close. *Important legal disclaimer: If you come across a gator, don’t try doing this. You’ll lose a limb or something much worse. Call the Fish and Wildlife Commission or WorldStar. #LizzieLoves2RompAndChomp #ButDaddyDoes2 RAMPAGE WORLDWIDE APRIL 13th ������
