Sábado, 10 de Febrero 2018
Fotogalería: La semana de los famosos en Instagram

Checa las imágenes que compartieron tus artistas favoritos en la red social

El Informador

1

Camila Sodi en "modo boda"

 

Wedding mode on ���� fotos por mi hermana @naianaianaian ����

Una publicación compartida de Camila Sodi (@camilasodi_) el

3

JLo manda bendiciones a todos sus seguidores

4

Hugh Jackman y compañía toman una caminata por la playa

 

It’s a balmy 24 degrees. Perfect weather for a walk on the beach! #beachday #Dali #Allegra

Una publicación compartida de Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) el

5

Katy Perry en sesión para Glamour Magazine

 

Day.

Una publicación compartida de KATY PERRY (@katyperry) el

7

Kylie Jenner presenta a su bebé

 

stormi webster ����

Una publicación compartida de Kylie (@kyliejenner) el

8

Justin Timberlake, preparado para el show del Super Bowl

 

⚠️ Two minute warning. ⚠️ @jumpman23 #SBLII

Una publicación compartida de Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) el

9

Karen Gillan celebra los 10 años del Universo Cinematográfico de Marvel

 

The Guardians of the Galaxy! With a couple of cheeky photobombs from SpiderMan and AntMan. #gotg #avengers

Una publicación compartida de Karen Gillan (@karengillanofficial) el

